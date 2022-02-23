The Packers could have some big contracts to pay out in 2022, depending on what happens with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams.

They’re starting to clear the deck for those potential deals now.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers have created $10.892 million in cap space by restructuring defensive tackle Kenny Clark‘s contract. Green Bay converted $13.615 million of Clark’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus while adding a pair of void years to the defensive tackle’s contract.

Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Packers back in August 2020.

The 27th pick of the 2016 draft, Clark has become a key piece to the Green Bay defense. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021, recording 48 total tackles with six tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, 4.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

In 89 career games, he has 22.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.

Packers gain cap space by restructuring Kenny Clark’s deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk