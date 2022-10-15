Packers G Jon Runyan Jr. fined $5K by his father, NFL VP of rules Jon Runyan

What's the heaviest punishment you've ever received from your parents? Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. might have you beat.

The third-year player was fined $5,215 for leg-whipping an opponent during last week's game against the New York Giants in London, according to ESPN. Like every NFL player, Runyan received a letter explaining the discipline and warning further offense would mean escalating sanctions.

Unlike every NFL player, the letter came from Runyan's father: NFL vice president of policy and rules administration Jon Runyan. That'll make for some fun Thanksgiving conversation.

Father and son have apparently been well aware of the possible awkwardness, as Jon Jr. told ESPN:

"My dad and I always joked about this happening, but I never thought my style of play would ever warrant what he deemed to be unnecessary roughness, but it happened," the younger Runyan told ESPN. "I thought since I left for college, I wouldn't have to deal with him punishing me anymore, but I was wrong about that."

The letter was reportedly signed "Sincerely Jon Runyan," with no acknowledgement of the family dynamic at play.

The elder Runyan clearly hasn't allowed sentimentality to impact his fines, as he also fined Tom Brady, his former teammate and roommate from his time at Michigan, $11,139 for kicking another player this week.

A former Pro Bowl offensive tackle for the Houston Oilers and Philadelphia Eagles, Runyan served two terms in Congress as a representative of New Jersey's 3rd district and was named the NFL's dean of discipline in 2016.

As for the son, Jon Jr. followed in his father's footsteps at Michigan and was selected by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. His second year as a starter has gone quite well, as he has not allowed a single pressure in 167 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.