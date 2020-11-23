Packers fumble away the game
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled the ball during overtime setting the Indianapolis Colts up for a chip-shot field goal to win 34-31.
CLEVEAND (AP) -- Looking to replace Tristan Thompson, the Cavaliers have acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday night.
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.
The Ravens head coach wasn't interested in exchanging pleasantries with his Titans counterpart after the overtime loss.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
After the Knicks emerged Sunday afternoon as a trade candidate to land Javale McGee from Los Angeles, the Lakers center is reportedly headed for a different destination. The Lakers agreed Sunday evening to a trade that sends McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins trailed the Broncos in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
If the Eagles want to salvage their season, it's time to hold Carson Wentz accountable and bench him. By Reuben Frank
The refreshed Dallas Cowboys had a steady hand back at quarterback, eager to initiate the same post-bye bounce the Minnesota Vikings had been enjoying this month. For as badly as the first half of the schedule went for the Cowboys, they're still alive and well this season in the well-below-average NFC East. It's all about these next seven games,'' said Dalton, who went 22 for 32 for 203 yards and one interception after fill-ins Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert started the previous two games.
The Kings are on the brink of losing three players in the span of an hour.
The vaunted Colts defense came through when it mattered on Sunday.
The Lakers, who reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, continue to score wins this offseason. Can the Clippers pull off a surpirse?
Sean Payton couldn't resist retweeting a former Falcon who doubted his decision to start Hill. But it's going to get a lot tougher for the Saints' signal-caller the next couple games.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player won this week at the RSM Classic.