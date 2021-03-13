Packers free more cap space by restructuring Billy Turner’s contract

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers freed up more cap space by restructuring the contract of offensive lineman Billy Turner, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The restructure is a salary conversion, per Pelissero, meaning the Packers are turning a base salary or roster bonus into a signing bonus, allowing the team to prorate the money over the length of the deal and save money on the cap this season.

Like Adrian Amos, Turner’s four-year deal has two years left. The Packers turned Amos’ $1.5 million roster bonus this year into a signing bonus, creating $750,000 of cap space in 2021 and adding $750,000 to the cap in 2022. Something similar was likely done to Turner’s deal.

Turner has a base salary of $4,525,000 and a roster bonus of $1,000,000 this year. The Packers could create $500,000 of cap savings in 2021 by turning his roster bonus into a signing bonus.

A versatile member of the offensive line, Turner has played left tackle, right guard and right tackle over the last two seasons in Green Bay.

Turner’s restructure is the latest in a long list of moves executed by the Packers to get under the 2021 salary cap. The team released Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner and restructured the deals of Amos, David Bakhtiari and Preston Smith.

Depending on the type of restructure, it’s possible the work on Turner’s deal will get the Packers under the cap.

The Packers still haven’t done anything to the contracts of Aaron Rodgers, Za’Darius Smith or Davante Adams. And Dean Lowry is a cap casualty candidate.

