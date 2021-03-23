Packers free cap space by adding void years to contracts of Mason Crosby, Adrian Amos

The Green Bay Packers created cap space by converting roster bonuses and adding void years to the contracts of kicker Mason Crosby and Adrian Amos.

The moves were first reported by Ollie Murry and confirmed by several beat reporters, including Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

Converting money to signing bonuses and adding three void years helped the Packers lower the cap hits of Crosby and Amos in 2021. Altogether, the restructures for Crosby and Amos created nearly $6 million in cap space, helping the Packers re-sign Kevin King to a one-year deal.

Both Crosby and Amos had two years left on their original deals. Under the new structure of the deals, they both will leave dead money on the cap in 2023 when the void years begin. A future extension might make sense for Amos, who is still 28 years old and a vital member of the Packers defense. Crosby is 37 and might only have 1-2 more years left in the NFL.

Teams have used void years on contracts to help spread out the proration of converted signing bonuses and create bigger cap reductions in 2021. While the proration creates more cap space this year, it will create dead money cap hits in a future season.

The Packers have nearly exhausted their cap-reduction mechanisms. The team has restructured the contract of every veteran player with a roster bonus, expect for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

