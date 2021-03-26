Packers free agent Tyler Ervin visiting Buffalo Bills

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Buffalo Bills might be starting the process of stealing away one of the Green Bay Packers’ free agents.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bills will host running back and returner Tyler Ervin on a free-agent visit.

Ervin, 27, was claimed off of waivers by the Packers in December of 2019 and has played 12 games with the team over the last two seasons. He’s an unrestricted free agent.

While with the Packers, Ervin carried 14 times for 77 yards, caught 13 passes for 95 yards and returned 16 punts for 126 yards and 16 kickoffs for 356 yards.

After sparking the team’s return game to life to end 2019, Matt LaFleur and the Packers expanded Ervin’s role and used him more on offense in 2020. He was on the field for 142 offensive snaps, both as a running back and receiver and also on fly motion plays. Injuries limited him to just eight games and could be one reason why the Packers eventually let him sign elsewhere.

If Ervin lands in Buffalo, the Packers would need to find a player capable of contributing on special teams in the return game and also in the gadget role on offense, an increasingly important one for LaFleur’s motion-heavy scheme.

It’s possible an explosive rookie receiver who can play in the slot and handle the jet motion looks could be an option for replacing Ervin in 2021.

