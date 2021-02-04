Packers free agent review: C Corey Linsley

The Green Bay Packers are going into the 2021 offseason needing to make decisions on a number of important unrestricted free agents. Over the next few weeks, we’ll review the individual situation for all the major players with expiring contracts.

First up: Corey Linsley, the Packers’ All-Pro center.

Season stats

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Including the postseason, Linsley played in 15 of a possible 18 games for the Packers at center. He allowed just one sack and seven total pressures without committing a single penalty, per Pro Football Focus. He was the site's highest-graded center overall, with the top run-blocking grade and third-best pass-blocking grade at the position. His pass-blocking efficiency ranked second among centers during the regular season. Linsley finished first among centers in run block win rate and fifth in pass block win rate, per ESPN. Sports Info Solutions credited Linsley with just four blown blocks, including just one as a pass-blocker. His approximate value at Pro Football Reference was 13, a new career-high and the highest mark by a center in 2020.

Snap counts

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Linsley played 734 snaps over 13 games during the regular season, representing roughly 71 percent of the offense's total snaps over the full season. He played every snap of the two postseason games. Back and knee injuries forced him to depart two games (at Indianapolis, vs. Chicago), and he missed full games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions while on short-term injured reserve. Counting the postseason, Linsley played 530 pass-blocking snaps and 350 run-blocking snaps. He played 100 percent of the team's snaps in 10 games.

Season review

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

A solid, dependable and mostly underrated center during his first six seasons in the NFL, Linsley took a significant step in Matt LaFleur's scheme and emerged as the best player at his position in 2020. Despite not making the Pro Bowl, he rightfully earned first-team All-Pro honors. His win-loss record as a pass-blocker was nearly unblemished. In 10 of his 15 games, he didn't allow a single pressure. A trusted assistant pre-snap, Linsley helped Aaron Rodgers identify fronts and blitzes and set the correct protections. Overall, Rodgers took just 20 sacks. Linsley's blend of quickness, intelligence and awareness also served him well in the run game. He consistently executed difficult reach blocks and got to the second level to create alleyways for runners in the wide zone scheme. An Ironman for much of his career, Linsley departed two games and missed three others due to injuries in 2020. Teammates voted him the Packers' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, a testament to his achievements on and off the field.

Future value to Packers

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

High, although the Packers have prepared for a potential departure. He's an All-Pro player who anchored a terrific offensive line, is respected by everyone in the building and just had the best season of his career for the top scoring offense in football. For seven straight years, Linsley has been a player the Packers could rely on to get the job done every single week. If money isn't available to bring him back, Matt LaFleur and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich can move Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins or veteran right guard Lucas Patrick inside to center. Both have experience playing the position. More than likely, Linsley will find a better offer on the open market and depart Green Bay without signing a third contract with the team. He will turn 30 in July, and while there's no denying his strength or toughness, he is a little undersized, and future injuries have to be a concern. Like Bryan Bulaga last spring, some team is going to have an opportunity to add a terrific player and person with some injury risk but a ton of quality experience.