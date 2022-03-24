Packers free agent CB Chandon Sullivan to visit Vikings

#Packers FA CB Chandon Sullivan is heading to Minnesota for a visit with the #Vikings, source said. He could rejoin assistant head coach for defense Mike Pettine, as the two were together in Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2022

Another member of the Green Bay Packers defense could be landing in Minnesota with former assistant coaches Mike Pettine and Mike Smith.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, free agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan – the Packers’ starting slot cornerback the last two seasons – will visit the Vikings.

The Packers re-signed Rasul Douglas and have Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes returning at cornerback, lessening the need to bring back Sullivan, who started 20 games and was on the field for almost 1,600 total defensive snaps in Green Bay over the last two seasons.

The Packers signed Sullivan as a street free agent in 2019. He went on to become a valuable backup cornerback that season before taking on a bigger role in the slot each of the last two seasons.

Pettine, now an assistant coach for the Vikings, used Sullivan in the secondary during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, so there’s plenty of familiarity between player and coach.

Sullivan produced four interceptions (including a career-high three in 2021) and 10 pass breakups as a starter over the last two years. He’s allowed six passing touchdowns and a completion percentage of roughly 66.0 against his coverage since 2019.

With Douglas re-signed and Alexander returning from injury, the Packers were always likely to have a new starter in the slot in 2022. Sullivan leaving would guarantee the change.

If signed, Sullivan could be the second Packers free agent to join the Vikings. Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith signed with the Vikings earlier this week.

