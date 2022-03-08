Packers use franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers used the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both reported the transaction.

Adams becomes the first player to receive the franchise tag from the Packers since Ryan Pickett in 2010.

The tag will keep Adams out of free agency but also add $20.1 million to the Packers’ salary cap immediately.

Adams, 29, is coming off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons. The Packers viewed the franchise tag as a last-resort option, but using the tag ensures Adams can’t depart as a free agent and will extend the team’s window for getting a long-term deal done.

The two sides need more time. Adams wants to be the highest-paid receiver in football, but the Packers haven’t recognized DeAndre Hopkins’ deal with the Arizona Cardinals in negotiations, likely creating a significant gap between what Adams wants per year and what the Packers are comfortable spending.

The franchise tag is a one-year contract tender. In Adams’ case, the value is $20.1 million, or 120 percent of his 2021 salary. The Packers and Adams will now have until July 15 to get a long-term deal done.

Both sides have an incentive to complete a new contract. The Packers need to lower Adams’ cap number in 2022, and Adams – still in the prime of his career – doesn’t want to play another season without long-term contractual and financial security.

Over the last two seasons, Adams caught 238 passes for 2,937 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro each season.

With Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay and Adams tagged, the Packers have their two biggest puzzle pieces in place for the 2022 offseason.

