Packers force three turnovers, defeat Rams 36-28

The Rams entered Sunday’s game coming off a bye, expecting to play better after a week off.

Instead, Green Bay took it to Los Angeles at Lambeau Field. The Packers forced three turnovers and kept the Rams’ explosive offense off the field with long drives, nearly doubling Los Angeles’ time of possession in a 36-28 victory.

The Packers started the game with a 15-play drive that resulted in a punt. But it established the way things would go for both teams.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran in a 1-yard touchdown to capitalize on Rashan Gary‘s strip-sack of Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.

Things were back-and-forth throughout the first half, with running back Darrell Henderson catching a 6-yard touchdown to make the score 20-17, Packers, at halftime. But Green Bay started the second half with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Rodgers 5-yard touchdown to A.J. Dillon. That was the start of the team scoring 16 straight points with a 29-yard field goal from Mason Crosby and a 33-yard pick-six by cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The Packers went for two off of the Douglas interception, attempting to go up by 21 points. But the conversion failed.

For Stafford, it was his third pick-six in as many games. He finished 21-of-38 passing for 302 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Rams had 15 first downs but were 4-of-13 on third down, getting 353 total yards — plenty of them on the final drive.

On the other hand, the Packers possessed the ball for 39:40, going 7-of-19 on third down and 2-of-2 on fourth down. Rodgers finished 28-of-45 for 307 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Though Randall Cobb caught four passes for 95 yards and a TD, he did not finish the game after suffering a groin injury in the first half.

Davante Adams caught eight of his nine targets for 104 yards.

The Packers are now 9-3 entering their bye.

Los Angeles has a potential get-right game against Jacksonville next week. The Rams started 7-1 but have now lost each of their last three games to the Titans, 49ers, and Packers. Their last four wins came over the Seahawks, Giants, Lions, and Texans.

