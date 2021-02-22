Packers get Florida WR Kadarius Toney in recent mock draft simulation

The Draft Network held a first-round mock draft on Sunday that was live-streamed via their YouTube channel. With the 29th pick, they had the Green Bay Packers take Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Draft Network writer and analyst Trevor Sikkema made all of the odd-numbered picks for the first round, while even-numbered picks were automatically generated. The Draft Network has identified the Packers’ biggest needs this offseason as: offensive tackle, wide receiver, and corner.

When Sikkema was on the clock for Green Bay, Toney was the best wide receiver available.

Sikkema debated on taking Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore to provide some help for Kenny Clark. He also played with the idea of taking a corner.

“The Packers do need a corner, but the only one I would consider here is Eric Stokes,” said Sikkema.

Stokes is the No. 4 overall corner and No. 52 overall prospect, according to The Draft Network’s prospect rankings. Sikkema said an offensive tackle also would have made sense had the right guy dropped to the Packers at 29. Tackles such as Teven Jenkins, Samuel Cosmi, Alex Leatherwood, and Jalen Mayfield had all been selected within 10 picks of Green Bay at 29. Eventually, Sikkema made his decision.

“Let’s go Kadarius Toney,” Sikkema stated. “Aaron Rodgers getting the ball to Kadarius Toney, I think it would be a lot of fun.”

The Packers taking a receiver in the first round would be a complete 180 from their approach in 2020. Many thought they would consider finding help for Aaron Rodgers early in the draft, but Brian Gutekunst drafted quarterback Jordan Love with the team’s first pick. Gutekunst didn’t select a single receiver in last year’s draft.

Based on his profile, it appears Toney is a good fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Toney emerged as one of the better players for the Gators in 2020 after having a breakout season. In 11 games, Toney had 70 receptions, 984 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. Toney also took a punt back 50 yards for a touchdown against Kentucky.

Toney is one of the most exciting wide receiver prospects in the 2021 class. He is an extremely good athlete with tremendous speed, elite short-area quickness, a polished route tree, and great yards after the catch ability. His ideal fit is as a slot receiver in the NFL, but he should be able to play outside as well.

Florida WR Kadarius Toney could definitely fill the Randall Cobb role the #Packers have been lacking. This offense needs another guy outside of Tae that can separate underneath. pic.twitter.com/AuHNA1aJh0 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) January 28, 2021

One of the best routes I’ve ever seen. Florida’s Kadarius Toney wins with suddenness and polished route running. pic.twitter.com/adb3Nz4J75 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) February 2, 2021

Green Bay doesn’t have a guy right now that can separately consistently outside of Davante Adams. They also don’t have a true slot receiver. The Packers haven’t had a guy that can get open quickly underneath, and pick-up yards after the catch since Randall Cobb was the primary slot receiver. Toney certainly fits that mold and would immediately become a dynamic threat for Rodgers to throw to.

Here is Toney’s write up by The Draft Network:

A two-sport athlete competing in track and football, Kadarius Toney played quarterback during his final two seasons at Blount High School (Alabama). As a junior, he threw for 3,604 yards, while rushing for another 896 yards, while scoring a combined 53 touchdowns The totals propelled him to becoming a Class 6A second-team all-state selection. During his final season, Toney worked his way to 2,894 passing yards, totaling 894 rushing yards and 47 total touchdowns. He finished his career with a 20-5 overall record and being named as the 2016 Class 6A Back of the Year, as well as being named an all-state selection for the second consecutive year. After some believed he was leaning toward signing with Alabama, Toney opted to sign with Florida. As a true freshman, he was labeled as an athlete, but the experiment there only lasted through training camp as he was moved back and forth between running back and receiver. Playing in eight games during his first season, he battled nagging shoulder and shin injuries that kept him out of three games. Toney is an electric slot receiver who’s continued to improve every season in Gainesville. He is much more satisfying than his size indicates because he’s electric with or without the ball in his grasp. His ceiling as a route-runner is a bit limited, but he was highly effective with the package that he was asked to run. Toney’s presence is always felt whether or not he has the ball, as he makes defenses account for him even if he’s strictly a motion player.

