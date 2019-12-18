Packers work out five including former Ravens running back Alex Collins

The Green Bay Packers brought in a handful of offensive players for workouts on Tuesday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was the most notable name of the five tryouts.

Collins is finally getting some looks from NFL teams now that a three-game suspension and injury concerns have passed. Collins was arrested in March when police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car after it crashed into a tree. He was charged with marijuana possession and possessing a handgun in a vehicle.

Collins also broke a bone in his leg around the start of July that required surgery. He recently visited the Buffalo Bills on Friday as well.

After a disappointing rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Collins had a resurgence with the Ravens in 2017. Collins rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns in 12 starts for Baltimore. While the yardage dropped significantly the following season, Collins did score seven rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown for the Ravens in 2018 as well.

Additionally, the Packers worked out quarterback Tanner Lee, fullback Ricky Ortiz and wide receivers Emanuel Hall and Brian Burt.