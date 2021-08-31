Packers make first surprise cut, release OL Ben Braden

The first surprise move from the Green Bay Packers during final roster cutdowns is here.

The team is releasing backup offensive lineman Ben Braden, according to Bill Huber of SI.com.

Braden played in six games, including both playoff games, for the Packers last season. He was competing to be a starter at guard to start training, and he played extensively at right tackle during the preseason.

In fact, Braden played the second-most snaps of any offensive player during the preseason. His 154 snaps trailed only the 157 from Yosh Nijman. He played 103 snaps at right tackle, 39 at left guard and 12 at right guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Braden allowed five pressures, including a sack, but he was still the team’s 10th highest-graded offensive player overall.

Before training camp, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said Braden would have a chance to compete to start at both guard and tackle. Now, he’s off the roster.

Matt LaFleur confirmed last week that Braden was no longer a top competitor for one of the starting guard positions.

Braden’s exit should be good news for veteran Dennis Kelly, the expected backup at right tackle. Kelly has been injured for much of training camp.

