Packers first-round pick Jordan Morgan gets reps at left guard during OTAs

The Green Bay Packers came out of the 2024 NFL draft believing first-round pick Jordan Morgan could play four positions along the offensive line, and Morgan has already gotten reps at at least three spots through the first two weeks of organized team activities.

At rookie minicamp, Morgan played mostly left tackle. During last week’s open OTA practice, Morgan got reps at both left and right tackle, likely as a result of starter Zach Tom being out with a torn pectoral injury. On Wednesday, Morgan slid inside to left guard during team drills to fill in for starter Elgton Jenkins, who had a preplanned absence.

Like so many others along the offensive line, the Packers are cross-training Morgan at multiple positions. He’s getting a chance to compete with returning starter Rasheed Walker at left tackle, but Morgan will also get reps at right tackle with Tom sidelined and could eventually factor into the competition at right guard, an open spot after the departure of Jon Runyan Jr. in free agency.

Many draft evaluators saw guard as a real possibility for Morgan despite him playing almost every one of his collegiate snaps at left tackle. While strong and athletic, Morgan lacks the length usually weaponized by offensive tackles against the monster edge rushers in the NFL. Moving inside could be one way for the Packers to maximize Morgan’s strengths and limit his weaknesses.

More than anything, learning multiple positions early in his rookie season will give Morgan a chance to contribute early. Injuries up front on offense are common, which is a big reason why the Packers favor offensive linemen who can play more than one position.

Might it be better if Morgan could get comfortable at one position as a first-year player? Sure. But if he’s physically and mentally capable, and the Packers clearly believe he is, learning multiple spots is Morgan’s path of least resistance in terms of getting on the field as a rookie.

