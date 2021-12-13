Packers give up first punt return for touchdown in the NFL this season

The struggling special teams of the Green Bay Packers earned an undesirable distinction on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears: Matt LaFleur’s team became the first club to allow a punt return for a touchdown in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Jakeem Grant fielded a punt at the 3-yard, danced around defenders and raced up the sideline for a 97-yard touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field.

The Packers coverage team had Grant surrounded inside the 5-yard line, but he escaped, and once he found a crease, there was no catching him.

It took 14 weeks for the NFL to get a punt return touchdown, but Maurice Drayton’s crew was probably a favorite to be the special teams group to finally allow one.

According to the Bears, Grant’s 97-yard return is the longest punt return for a touchdown by the team since at least 1960. It’s also tied for the 10th longest punt return in NFL history.

The previous longest punt return in the NFL this season? A 48-yarder from Detroit’s Kalif Raymond.

The Packers special teams have been a disaster so far on Sunday night. The Bears have two kick returns of at least 40 yards, and Grant has 131 punt-return yards so far.

The Bears lead at the half at Lambeau Field, 27-21.