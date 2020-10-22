Packers’ first injury report of Week 7 is 13 players long

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his team was a little banged up coming out of Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wednesday’s injury report, the first of Week 7, reflected his words.

The Packers listed 13 players on the injury report, including five players who didn’t practice in any capacity on Wednesday.

All five are regular starters or important contributors and could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), safety Darnell Savage (quad) and tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) all missed Wednesday’s practice. All but Ervin were injured during the 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari, who hasn’t missed a start since 2017, would be the big loss if he can’t play Sunday. The Packers don’t have an obvious backup left tackle candidate, although veteran Rick Wagner played there in the second half on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Savage is a starter at safety and, if healthy, would be a key part of containing the Texans’ downfield passing game. Lancaster, a run plugger, has been on the field for roughly 42 percent of the defense’s snap. Tonyan, the starting tight end, leads the team in touchdown catches.

Seven other players were limited. Linebacker Krys Barnes (shoulder/calf), linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (quad), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder), linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) were all less than full-go on Wednesday. Barnes and Preston Smith suffered new injuries against the Bucs.

King missed Sunday’s loss but could be on track to return against the Texans if he can get through the week of practices without a setback.

Romeo Crennel’s team was without three players at practice Wednesday. Another six were limited, but the Texans are mostly healthy entering Week 7.

The Packers will practice again Thursday and Friday, assign official injury designations on Friday afternoon and then fly out to Houston on Saturday. The two teams are scheduled for a noon CT kickoff from RNG Stadium in Houston.

