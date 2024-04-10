Packers ‘First Down for Trees’ program brings in over 400 trees to Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sixteen local communities in Brown County stopped by Meacham Nursery and Leaves Inspired to pick up trees raised through the Packers ‘First Down for Trees’ program.

Allouez, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, De Pere, Green Bay, Hobart, Howard, Lawrence, Ledgeview, Morrison, Oneida, Pulaski, Scott, Suamico, Wrightstown, and other areas in Brown County will plant 402 trees.

Since 2011, over 7,000 Packer trees have been planted, providing total lifetime benefits of more than $13 million through reduced stormwater runoff, CO2 reduction, energy savings, improved air quality, and increased property value.

