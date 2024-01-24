Packers fire strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi

Defensive coordinator isn’t the spot the Green Bay Packers will be making a change at this offseason. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team’s strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi has also been fired.

Green Bay dealt with an abundance of soft tissue injuries in 2023. In November, Matt LaFleur said they were doing a “deep dive” into the issue but did not disclose any details. Now, it appears they hope a new strength and conditioning coach is part of the solution.

Gizzi had held the position since 2019, when he was promoted shortly after LaFleur was hired as head coach. Gizzi had been with the organization in some capacity dating back to 2013. He was a strength and conditioning intern with the team before serving as a strength and conditioning assistant for five seasons (2014-18).

Gizzi also played linebacker for the Packers during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He appeared in 23 games, including one start, finishing with 28 career tackles. Gizzi is remembered for leading the team onto Lambeau Field carrying an American flag in their first game following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Gizzi was a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

LaFleur may not be done making changes to his staff as he tries to maximize the potential of a young roster that came up just short in their divisional-round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Wednesday, LaFleur parted ways with his defensive coordinator, Joe Barry. Barry oversaw a defense that failed to sustain any sort of consistency in his three seasons with the Packers.

