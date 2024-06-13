Packers finish up draft class by signing first-round pick Jordan Morgan

The entire Green Bay Packers draft class is 2024 is now signed to rookie contracts. The signing of first-round pick Jordan Morgan — the last of the 11 draft picks to sign — arrived on Thursday, per Aaron Wilson.

Morgan’s four-year deal will be worth $14.18 million. It is fully guaranteed, including a signing bonus of just over $7.1 million. Like all first-round picks, the contract will include a fifth-year option — which must be decided on by the team between Year 3 and Year 4.

Morgan’s salary cap number in 2024 will fall just below $2.6 million.

Here are contract details, via Ken Ingalls:

Jordan Morgan's 1st round contract details with the Packers: 🔹4 years, $14,185,596, 100% guaranteed

Roster bonuses due 5th day of training camp

The contract includes roster bonuses totaling over $1 million in 2025 and 2026.

Morgan, a left tackle out of Arizona, was the 25th overall pick in the 2024 draft. He is being cross-trained at four different positions along the offensive line and will likely get a chance to compete for a starting job at both left tackle and right guard come training camp.

Morgan and the Packers completed the offseason workout program on Wednesday. The team is off for five weeks before returning for the start of training camp on July 22.

