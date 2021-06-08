Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers is minicamp holdout as Packers impasse deepens

Will Packers fine Aaron Rodgers for skipping mandatory minicamp?

Mike Florio
·2 min read
If, as expected, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t show up for any of the three days of the team’s mandatory minicamp, the Packers can fine him $93,085. It’s a discretionary call; if they want to waive the fine, the Packers can.

Plenty of reporters have reported that the Packers have the right to not fine him and that they’ve discussed that angle — because why wouldn’t they at least talk about it? The question is whether they will, or won’t, excuse his decision to violate the terms of his contract.

On one hand, fining him could further inflame the situation. On the other hand, the bridge already seems to be obliterated.

On one hand, he’s already forfeited a $500,000 workout bonus by not showing up for offseason practices. On the other hand, $93,085 is still (wait for it) $93,085.

On one hand, they could decide that the rules apply to everyone, Rodgers included. On the other hand, they may choose to do everything they can to create that they’re bending over backward to placate Rodgers — short of firing G.M. Brian Gutekunst or trading quarterback Jordan Love.

Whether they fine him or not, the Packers likely won’t announce it to anyone. They’ll just do it or not do it, and if Rodgers wants to say or to leak something about it, so be it.

Come training camp, there will be no discretion to apply. If Rodgers holds out, he’ll be fined $50,000 per day. Under the 2020 labor deal, those amounts cannot be waived.

Then again, if Rodgers never plays for the Packers again, they’ll have no easy way to collect the fines. If there’s never another game check from which the fines would be withheld, they’d have to invoice him and, eventually, sue him for it.

Will Packers fine Aaron Rodgers for skipping mandatory minicamp? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

