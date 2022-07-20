Packers finally sign second-round pick Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers now have all 11 draft picks under contract before the start of training camp. On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of second-round pick Christian Watson, who was the last of the team’s draft picks still unsigned.

Watson was the 34th overall pick in the 2022 draft and the Packers’ highest pick at wide receiver since 2002.

It took longer than expected, but a four-year deal with Watson is now complete – officially avoiding a scenario where the rookie would have to miss time to start camp while haggling over minor contractual details and past precedents.

Rookies report to training camp on Friday. The first practice is next Wednesday. Watson will be in Green Bay for both.