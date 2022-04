NBC

Michelle Obama is saying "bye" to her now-adult daughters, as her and her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, are now back to being empty-nesters! The former first lady made a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and opened up about what it was like having Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23, at home during the pandemic. Michelle also noted that her girls are a long way from fangirling over boy bands, now they're all about boyfriends.