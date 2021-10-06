Packers finalizing deal for free agent LB Jaylon Smith

Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are on the verge of signing former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are the “likely landing spot” for Smith, and the two sides are finalizing details on a contract.

Smith, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016, played almost 3,800 snaps over 68 career games (56 starts) in Dallas. He was officially released by the Cowboys on Wednesday.

According to Rapoport, the deal won’t be finalized until Thursday morning, but Smith wants to play in Green Bay and the deal will get done.

Adding Smith will provide depth for the Packers at linebacker, where De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes have been the two starters to start this season. Smith could compete with Barnes to play next to Campbell, who has been an early-season standout for the Packers. And Joe Barry’s defense could use an upgrade behind them both, especially if he wants to get more inside linebackers on the field at times.

Smith played 148 snaps for the Cowboys over the first four games of 2021.

Smith starred at Notre Dame, where Matt LaFleur worked for a year on the college’s staff.

Related