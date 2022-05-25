Packers finalize three-game preseason schedule for 2022

The Green Bay Packers finalized the times and dates for the team’s three preseason games during the 2022 season.

The Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Aug. 12 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 19 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

All three games will be televised locally on the Packers TV Network.

The Packers will also host the Saints for joint practices before the second preseason game in Green Bay.

Packers preseason schedule 2022

Week Day Opponent Time (CT) 1 8/12 at San Francisco 49ers 7:30 p.m 2 8/19 vs. New Orleans Saints 7:00 p.m. 3 8/25 at Kansas City Chiefs 7:00 p.m.

