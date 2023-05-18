Packers finalize date and time of 3 preseason games in 2023

The Green Bay Packers finalized dates and times of the team’s three preseason games in 2023 on Thursday.

The Packers will play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Friday, Aug. 11 at 6:00 p.m. CT, the New England Patriots at home on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT and the Seattle Seahawks at home on Saturday, August 26 at noon CT.

All three games will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network and Packers Radio Network.

The Packers are expected to host the Patriots for joint practices before the Week 2 preseason game. The gold package game is Week 3 vs. the Seahawks.

The regular season schedule can be found below:

Green Bay Packers 2023 regular season schedule

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire