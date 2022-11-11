Packers final injury report of Week 10 vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers gave injury designations to seven players on the final injury report of Week 10 on Friday.

The four players ruled out for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys:

– Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

– Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle)

– Cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee)

– Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

Campbell will miss his second straight game after injuring his knee in Buffalo. Expect more snaps for Isaiah McDuffie, who played well in his absence in Detroit. Doubs and Stokes could both be placed on injured reserve on Saturday given the nature of their respective injuries. Jean-Charles will miss a third straight game.

The one player doubtful to play:

– Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion)

Barnes, in his first game back from injured reserve, suffered a head injury while making a tackle against the Lions in the second half. Eric Wilson would be the top backup at linebacker on Sunday, and a roster move might need to be made to improve the short-term depth here.

The two players questionable to play:

– Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee)

– Wide receiver Amari Rodgers (quad)

Bakhtiari can be safely considered questionable for every game from here on out. Rookie Zach Tom is the top backup at left tackle. Rodgers was a late add to the injury report on Friday with a new injury. His questionable availability could mean the Packers bring up a receiver from the practice squad at some point before Sunday.

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

The Cowboys ruled out one player (linebacker Anthony Barr) and listed one as questionable (running back Ezekiel Elliott).

