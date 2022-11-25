Packers final injury report of Week 12 vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers gave injury designations to four players on the final injury report of Week 12 on Friday.
The Packers ruled out one player for Sunday night:
– Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle)
This will be Doubs’ third-straight game missed. He injured his ankle against the Lions at Ford Field. The Packers are otherwise healthy at receiver.
The one player doubtful to play:
– Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee)
Campbell returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday for the first time since injuring his knee in Buffalo, but he’s still a long shot to play Sunday.
The two players questionable to play:
– Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee)
– Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)
Bakhtiari will be questionable every week the rest of the way but should play. Jean-Charles has a chance to return after missing three games with an ankle injury.
Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday night.
The Eagles did not have a player with an injury designation on the final injury report on Friday.