Packers final injury report of Week 11 vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers gave injury designations to five players on the final injury report of Week 11 on Wednesday.

The two players ruled out for Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans:

– Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee)

– Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle)

Campbell will miss his third straight game after initially suffering a knee injury in Buffalo. Doubs will miss his second straight game after injuring his ankle in Detroit.

The one player doubtful to play:

– Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

Jean-Charles was a limited participant on Wednesday, which keeps the door at least slightly ajar for him to return from an ankle injury against the Titans. He is primarily a special teams player.

The two players questionable to play:

– Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee)

– Left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee)

Bakhtiari will be questionable every week from here on out. Neither Bakhtiari nor Jenkins practiced in any capacity this week, but the expectation is that both will play.

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff on Thursday night.

The Titans ruled out five players (center Ben Jones, edge rusher Bud Dupree, kicker Randy Bullock, safety Amani Hooker, defensive back Lonnie Johnson) and listed two as questionable (defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, defensive back Elijah Molden).

