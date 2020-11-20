Packers final injury report for Week 11 vs. Colts

The Green Bay Packers ruled out one player, listed one as doubtful and categorized five others as questionable on the team’s final injury report of Week 11.

Three important players not given injury designations: Receiver Davante Adams and cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, who will all play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Adams is good to go despite an ankle injury, while Alexander and King will both be on the field for the Packers for the first time since Week 4.

The Packers did list starting receiver Allen Lazard as questionable. He was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday. Coach Matt LaFleur said he’s “making progress” and will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Running back and returner Tyler Ervin is out, while backup defensive lineman Montravius Adams is doubtful. Overall, 10 players – including eight starters – were removed from the injury report and will play Sunday.

OUT: RB/KR Tyler Ervin

DOUBTFUL: DL Montravius Adams

QUESTIONABLE: CB Ka’dar Hollman, WR Allen Lazard, S Will Redmond, WR Darrius Shepherd, WR Equanimeous St. Brown

