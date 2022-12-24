Packers final injury report: Only LT David Bakhtiari doubtful for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers listed only one more player on the final injury report of Week 16: left tackle David Bakhtiari is doubtful to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Bakhtiari didn’t practice this week and hasn’t participated in a practice since having an emergency appendectomy on Friday, Dec. 2. He missed wins over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4 and Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19.

If Bakhtiari can’t go, the Packers would start rookie Zach Tom at left tackle against the Dolphins.

Other than Bakhtiari, no player on the Packers roster is going into Week 16 with an injury designation. All things considered, this might be the healthiest that Matt LaFleur’s team has been all season.

During Friday’s practice, Bakhtiari sat out and only running back Aaron Jones and left guard Elgton Jenkins were limited. All others on the 53-man roster practiced fully.

The Dolphins are dealing with considerably more issues on the injury front. Receiver River Cracraft and offensive tackle Eric Fisher are doubtful, and offensive tackle Terron Armstead, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips, safety Eric Rowe, running back Jeff Wilson and running back Myles Gaskin are questionable.

The Packers will have the advantage on the injury front against the Dolphins, who are returning home after three straight losses on the road against teams currently in the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire