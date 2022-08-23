Packers film room: Rookie OL Zach Tom looked the part against Saints

The Green Bay Packers selected Zach Tom in the fourth round of this year’s draft after a productive career at Wake Forest. So far, the early returns on the rookie offensive lineman have exceeded expectations.

Tom was a three-year starter in college, lining up at left tackle and center. Over the course of 48 games, including 37 starts, he allowed just two sacks in 3,107 career snaps. Tom’s versatility has drawn comparisons to Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, and the Packers hope he can follow in those footsteps.

In two preseason games, Tom has been flawless at right tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he has yet to allow a single pressure in 75 snaps, joining ninth overall pick Charles Cross as the only other rookie tackle to not give up a single pressure in the preseason.

Tom was Green Bay’s highest-rated offensive lineman in last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints. It was his second consecutive performance that drew attention and has him in contention to start Week 1. Tom might be a rookie, but he plays like an experienced starter.

Let’s review his film against the Saints to get a better look:

Zach Tom looks so damn comfortable at right tackle. pic.twitter.com/GUuTeW71QD — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) August 23, 2022

Tom plays the right tackle position like he’s been doing it his whole life. The first thing that sticks out about this rep is his balance. When the edge rusher tries to counter with a swim move, Tom can contort his body while maintaining a strong base. Notice how he gets a good initial grip on the defender’s chest to gain control of the rush. He then shows how fluid he is moving laterally by sliding his feet. Tom’s pad level and play strength also stick out in this clip as it prevents him from getting pushed back into the pocket.

Tom adjusting to the stunt nicely pic.twitter.com/352rmrge01 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) August 23, 2022

Look at how Tom handles this stunt. He shows good recognition to pick up the three-tech penetrator, and again, we see him get a good initial punch on the pass rusher. His hand placement is perfect and is what allows him to be in control the entire rep. He drives the defender upfield, giving him no chance of disrupting the quarterback.

How does Tom do against a veteran? Here is he going up against sixth-year player Tanoh Kpassagnon, who had four sacks in only eight games for New Orleans last season. However, Tom has no issues fighting off his rush attempt. Kpassagnon wants to beat Tom around the edge, but the rookie has no interest in letting that happen. He gets good control of the outside shoulder while his left hand has a firm grip on the defender’s chest. Kpassagnon tries to use his free hand to disengage Tom’s left hand but to avail. Once Tom gets good hand placement, the rep is over.

Tom’s athleticism is apparent in the run game. Could be a real asset in LaFleur’s zone scheme. pic.twitter.com/KSG6qYvUJp — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) August 23, 2022

Tom’s high level of play also shows up in the run game. This is where his experience at center is apparent in his ability to get off the ball and move laterally down the line of scrimmage. On this rep, he displays good leg drive to move the defender, which opens up a cut-back lane for the running back. Now imagine this is Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon taking the handoff. The Packers knew what they were doing when they draft Tom, who is a great fit in Matt LaFleur’s zone running scheme.

Impressive first step by Tom and a nice job of playing to the whistle. pic.twitter.com/UxsW5TqvsJ — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) August 23, 2022

Tom is surprisingly strong at the point of attack. We see how athletic he is in his ability to cross the defender’s face, but he is also able to move bodies. You have to love his competitive toughness, which is displayed in how he finishes this play. Clearly, Tom won’t pass up the chance to plant the defender into the ground.

Conclusion

I don’t want to get too ahead of myself after just two preseason games, but it is hard not to be excited about this pick. Tom looks the part in pass protection with his hand placement, balance, and ability to mirror defenders. In the run game, he might be equally as impressive due to his explosive first step and power at the point of attack. Even though it is still very early, Tom has the making of a long-term starter in Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire