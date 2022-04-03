Packers film room: NDSU WR Christian Watson is near perfect fit

Among all the wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, there may not be a better fit for the Green Bay Packers than Christian Watson. The North Dakota State star caught everyone’s attention at the combine when he measured in at 6-4 and ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. The Packers have a glaring hole at wide receiver and are also the owners of a pair of first-round picks. Watson’s blend of size and speed has him on Green Bay’s radar, with the draft set to begin at the end of the month.

Matt LaFleur recently acknowledged that they need to add speed to their wide receiver room following the loss of Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“We need a legit guy that can take the top off the coverage,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

That certainly would describe Watson. North Dakota State credits him with 57 plays that went for 20-plus yards, which accounts for 32 percent of his career touches. Green Bay certainly needs help in their explosiveness on offense after losing Valdes-Scantling and their All-Pro in Davante Adams.

Watson would be able to help in this regard as a receiver, runner, and return man. He’s nowhere near a finished product, and the Packers would need to surround him with more pieces if they were to select him. However, Watson is a guy with a high ceiling who could be a focal point in LaFleur’s offense for seasons to come.

So you can get a better understanding of why I think this, let us dive into some film.

Christian Watson’s 4.3 speed is certainly present on his tape. Smooth accelerator with imposing vertical speed. pic.twitter.com/DopoSpO1N6 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 29, 2022

Watson’s timed speed certainly matches up with his play speed. He can eat up a defender’s cushion in no time, and by the time they flip their hips, it’s already too late. The under-thrown ball caused a penalty on this play, but Watson still could have made the catch. He needs to improve at using his size to high-point balls over the top of defenders.

Watson’s ability drop his weight is almost as impressive as his ability to accelerate. pic.twitter.com/5wJDf8A8SH — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 29, 2022

Watson is nowhere near a finished product as a route runner, but it is worth noting how much he has improved over the years. Here we see him do a good job of accelerating to appear as a vertical threat before dropping his weight for a quick hitch route. With Watson, Aaron Rodgers would be able to get the ball out hot for quick yardage.

Definitely not a polished route runner. Requires extra steps to get out of his break. pic.twitter.com/nUhxdocZkH — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 29, 2022

Again, he needs to clean up his route running. This unpolished stem won’t fare too well against NFL talent, but his elite acceleration creates enough separation on this play.

Christian Watson looking like Sunshine from Remember the Titans leading the charge. pic.twitter.com/jq3w2hA4i3 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 29, 2022

This type of effort as a blocker is rare from wide receivers, but it is something Watson prides himself on as the ultimate team player. Nothing is beneath him, and if he can sacrifice his body so a teammate can pick up a few extra yards, or in this case, a touchdown, so be it. This mentality is always welcome in Green Bay.

He should’ve been gone pic.twitter.com/QdLG08ngax — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 29, 2022

Here is another example of his incredible speed but also another example of questionable hands. Watson has some drop issues that need to be addressed at the next level. Hopefully, he can correct this so this play can become a touchdown. But at least the deep post-shot would be alive and well for the Packers with Watson.

Watson plays with a short memory. This was the next play. pic.twitter.com/qnSDqRjiVl — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 29, 2022

Coaches rave about this guy, and for good reason. On the very next rep after a drop, he shows his physical and mental toughness by making a play over the middle through contact. Not to mention, this is also a much cleaner dig route than the one highlighted earlier.

Yet another reason why Christian Watson would be a great fit in Green Bay pic.twitter.com/wnsmz2e7h0 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 31, 2022

A selfless, team-first player, Watson can impact the game in so many ways. No Packers wideout is above blocking, and Watson not only welcomes it, but he thrives at it. This is a guy you want on your squad.

Just a big play waiting to happen pic.twitter.com/KrA2GLBsth — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 31, 2022

Watson’s explosive plays didn’t just come through catches, but jet sweeps and returns, as well. He is a big-play threat anytime he has the ball in his hands as he takes this jet pass 65-yards to the house. This is the type of wrinkle we see on occasion from LaFleur, but it never works this well. Watson’s athleticism would be unmatched in Green Bay’s current wide receiver room, and his versatile playmaking would open up new possibilities within the offense.

Conclusion

Watson is everything the Packers need in a receiver. He’s big, fast, and versatile. He would be able to contribute right away in the MVS role with plenty of room to grow into a player that is more than just a deep threat. Take Watson with the 28th pick, and don’t look back.

