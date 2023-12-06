Packers film room: Jordan Love breaks down improbable fourth-down completion to Romeo Doubs vs Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers managed to hang on against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, defeating the defending Super Bowl Champions 27-19 to improve to 6-6 on the season.

The defense came up with a timely takeaway in the final six minutes and prevented a last-second Hail Mary while the offense continued its improved play, with more signs of growth from its young players. Over the past five games, the youngest team in the NFL is averaging 23.6 points and 389.2 yards of offense per contest.

Green Bay’s recent success on the offensive side of the ball can be largely attributed to the play of Jordan Love. The first-year starting quarterback has shown remarkable progress since the beginning of the season and could be on track to receive a long-term contract.

Against Kansas City’s third-ranked pass defense, Love completed 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions for a 118.6 passer rating. Like the defense, Love played exceptionally well down the stretch and made plays in crucial moments.

One that stood out was Love’s fourth-down completion to Romeo Doubs in the third quarter. The play occurred on the Packers’ first drive of the second half after the Chiefs scored a touchdown to get within two points. The offense had moved the ball into Kansas City territory but stalled at the 44-yard line. Rather than attempt a long field goal or punt it away, Matt LaFleur put his trust into his quarterback’s hands on 4th and 1.

Operating out of shotgun, Love faced immediate pressure but completed an improbable deep pass to Doubs, who was in a crowd of defenders for a 33-yard gain.

For better context, here’s Love breaking down the play after the game:

“I’m throwing it Romeo, where I think he’s going to be…The coverage was telling me to go there to him. Threw it up, thinking the safety was going to make a play, and he didn’t. Good job by Romeo, he couldn’t really track the ball at first but then was able to find it. Great catch by him.”

More from Love:

“We had a three-level throw. The No. 2 ran a shorter out route, and I felt the safety grabbing him and letting Romeo go, so I put it up there. The safety, he wasn’t able to get back to the play.”

As we can see on the All-22 tape, Green Bay has three receivers bunched to the left. Doubs and Christian Watson run a switch release, which is useful against both man and zone coverage because of the confusion it can create. The Chiefs are in zone and, as Love described, the safety is occupied by Watson’s out-breaking route. Meanwhile, Doubs is in an advantageous match-up against a linebacker due to his speed. Love recognizes this and sees the safety moving with Watson, so he throws the ball to the open area where Doubs is running, hoping the safety won’t get there in time.

It’s even more impressive from Love’s vantage point. Kansas City’s star defensive tackle, Chris Jones, beats his man with a swipe move and is in the backfield almost instantaneously. With pressure also coming from the edge, Love has to make an off-platform throw while fading away, and he does it with incredible anticipation and accuracy. Also, kudos to Doubs for showing some great ball-tracking ability and finishing the catch through contact.

In the end, this turned out to be a massive play as the Packers scored two plays later to go up 21-12. There may have been some luck involved, but luck is merely preparation meeting opportunity.

