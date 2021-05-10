Packers film review: Amari Rodgers will be a lot of fun in Green Bay

Knowing they needed to take a wide receiver at some point during the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers used a third-round pick to select Amari Rodgers out of Clemson. Originally slated to pick at 92, the Packers traded up to select Rodgers at 85, showing just how much they coveted the productive receiver out of the ACC.

In four years at Clemson, Rodgers logged 181 receptions, 2,144 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. He was named first-team all-conference in 2020 after posting career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Rodgers also showed value on special teams, returning 68 punts for 529 yards and one touchdown. Now Green Bay expects Rodgers to bring his wide range of skillsets to the NFL.

At only 5-9 tall, you can expect Rodgers to take a bulk of his snaps from the slot. However, Rodgers has a very compact build, almost built like a running back at 212 pounds.

”When you see him, when you get up on him, he’s not a small man. He’s just not tall,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Before taking Rodgers, the Packers targeted a specific type of wide receiver in previous years. Usually, you had to be tall, long, and fast. However, Rodgers is short and stubby with decent speed and better quickness. He’s a different type of receiver that Green Bay’s offense has been lacking since Randall Cobb. Yes, finally, a Randall Cobb-type back in green and gold.

Today, we are going in-depth on Rodgers’ film from Clemson. Hopefully, to get a better understanding of what he will bring to Matt LaFleur’s offense. Let’s dig in.

First, let’s talk speed. Rodgers ran in the 4.5s at his pro day, but that shouldn’t be much of a concern. He’s quicker than fast, but a lack of speed is definitely not a knock against his game.

Matt LaFleur likes these rub concepts. It will be interesting to see how he incorporates Amari Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/DjCp0oi1ur — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 5, 2021

On this vertical concept, Rodgers has nearly five yards of separation. If a corner is caught flat-footed, he is going to make them pay.

Crisp wheel route and an unbelievable catch. Impressive stuff from Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/ehWKIBk9Eh — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 4, 2021

Here’s another similar route concept that gets Rodgers in an advantageous position using his speed. Notice how when the ball is nearing, he is able to generate late separation to make for an easier catch. Some impressive acceleration helps Rodgers avoid a contested catch, but he still showed tremendous athleticism to haul this is.

Amari Rodgers working against zone. Finds an opening. pic.twitter.com/zbbhSGKYu6 — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 4, 2021

From a mental standpoint, Rodgers is a very smart player. Coaches rave about his work ethic, and it’s obvious that he takes his craft very seriously. Early in his career, Rodgers understands coverages and how to attack them. Here against zone, he runs a spot route over the middle and nestles in. On third and short, this is how you move the chains.

Nice job by Rodgers to find the soft spot in the zone pic.twitter.com/xGusWngEIL — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 7, 2021

Another example of Rodgers beating zone. Rodgers is in no hurry, so Trevor Lawrence can get to his rollout and make an on-time throw. Meanwhile, Rodgers is running an out route at the perfect pace to get into the soft spot between the corner and safety. This type of awareness will come in handy whether it be on-script or off-script.

Rodgers definitely fits the mold for the gadget role previously held by Tyler Ervin. He was implemented in a lot of creative ways at Clemson, including quick screens, end arounds, and more. LaFleur should have no problem finding ways to get Rodgers the ball.

Just keep throwing Rodgers bubble screens pic.twitter.com/2HJcSuF5Br — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 5, 2021

A simple, but effective bubble screen. Rodgers catches the ball and wastes no time getting downhill. He’s an effective runner that shows good play strength and competitive toughness to fight for every yard when he has the ball. In this aspect, he truly has the mindset of a running back.

The quick game will be alive and well with Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/WR4H5u6Sgp — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 4, 2021

Another great example of Rodgers in the quick game with a nice stiff arm at the end. Packers fans are going to love his ability to break tackles.

Amari Rodgers’ skill set and role at Clemson lends itself nicely to Matt LaFleur’s creativity. pic.twitter.com/ABfzGpTSqy — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 4, 2021

This gadget play has LaFleur written all over it. Misdirection and the illusion of complexity.

Amari Rodgers is Randall Cobb pic.twitter.com/CQSnTGn1PW — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 1, 2021

Does this remind you of anyone? As we can see, Rodgers has decent wiggle after the catch. The Packers’ ability to create yards after the catch will improve immediately with Rodgers in the offense. Also, these last few plays have shown us what Rodgers might be able to do as a punt returner. Using his play strength and agility, he can run through arm tackles, juke a guy with minimal space, and even throw a stiff arm.

We’ve seen a little bit of Rodgers’ ability as a route-runner, and honestly, it’s one of the most intriguing parts of his game. He can quickly get out of his breaks and run crisp routes.

Exhibit A:

Simple five-yard out by Amari Rodgers but it shows good depth and his ability to run detailed routes. Also, have to love how Rodgers is always fighting for more yards. pic.twitter.com/4IaFuFxPhD — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 4, 2021

Not every pass is going to be on the money, and Rodgers has shown the ability to pluck balls outside his frame. Here’s an example in the clip below.

Solid example of Rodgers’ catch radius, stabbing a pass thrown behind him. pic.twitter.com/uydXwLXSxo — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 5, 2021

We’ve also seen Rodgers showcase great body control. He’s comfortable leaving his feet and making incredible grabs like this:

I don’t think the #Packers take a wide receiver in the first round, but I do like Clemson WR Amari Rodgers on day 2. Natural slot receiver that can extend plays. Good set of hands and body control to make adjustments while the ball is in the air. pic.twitter.com/I5zb4MPwPn — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) February 24, 2021

There’s definitely a scenario where Rodgers makes a back-shoulder grab like the one above during his time in Green Bay. Just an awesome display of athleticism and concentration.

Yes, Amari Rodgers (no.3) is a willing blocker. pic.twitter.com/KtV3R6wBwT — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 4, 2021

Amari Rodgers can block pic.twitter.com/GN0sQHTl2E — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 7, 2021

Above are a couple of examples of Rodgers as a blocker. He’s got some good tools, but he’s not overly polished as he runs into problems with hand placement, body positioning, and footwork. But man, it says a lot about a guy who is willing to compete as a blocker at his size. This type of attitude and effort will bode well for Rodgers at the next level.

Great body control by Rodgers but length concerns will affect him in contested catch situations. I’m not expecting him to bring in a lot of 50/50 balls. pic.twitter.com/Il8hXG6F8c — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 7, 2021

It’s time to talk about some downsides. Rodgers isn’t a perfect player. For one, he doesn’t have a ton of experience consistently beating press coverage. His length certainly puts him at a disadvantage. Issues with length also hinder him in contested catch situations. Above we see Rodgers do a nice job shielding his body away from the defender, but at the catch point, the ball is knocked away. Rodgers’ lack of arm length could cause problems for him when he isn’t able to separate.

Would have been a hell of a grab. 9 out of 10 in terms of difficulty but a catchable ball nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/MbxhQHMpsX — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) May 7, 2021

This would have been an extremely tough catch, but it was catchable – and longer arms probably would have helped. If Rodgers can continue to get stronger at the catch point, he is going to be that much more effective as a downfield threat.

Upon reviewing his film, it’s not hard to see why the Packers were intrigued by a wide receiver of Rodgers’ skillset. He’s unlike what they have targeted in recent years and that should excite fans, as he should be their first true slot presence since Cobb. Early on, it won’t be hard for LaFleur to find ways to implement him in the offense with simple designs and occasional gadget plays. This will maximize Rodgers’ playmaking and allow him to fill a similar role he served in college. In his rookie year, Rodgers could make a decent impact, but as he continues to learn the offense and adjust to the size and speed of other NFL players, he has a good chance of developing into an exceedingly versatile weapon with a bright future.

