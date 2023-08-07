The Packers filled a stadium for their Family Night; the Bears definitely did not for theirs

The Green Bay Packers hosted Family Night inside Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

A Packers-centric content creator fanned the flames of the Packers-Bears rivalry when it posted side-by-side photos of the Bears Family Fest with the Packers Family Night experiences from over the weekend.

Lambeau Field looked packed; Soldier Field considerably less so.

The account @HoggNFL, ostensibly run by Pro Football Network contributor Jeremy Hoffman, posted the visual and riled up Bears fans, who offered some pretty clever snarky replies.

Bears family fest vs Packers family night pic.twitter.com/hBnYOTx0uN — Hogg (@HoggNFL) August 6, 2023

The Bears event gathered a reported 15,106 fans, which indeed represents a far cry from the 65,222 who came through the gates at Lambeau Field. Of course, the Packers event was on a Saturday night with friendly weather conditions, while the Bears event Sunday morning featured rainy conditions.

Perhaps Chicago fans were still recovering from the third night of the Lollapalooza festival, which draws massive crowds to Grant Park, a casual 20-minute walk north of the stadium.

Soldier Field holds a capacity of 61,500, with Lambeau Field at 81,441.

Perhaps a better litmus test of the always-contentious fan rivalry will be how loud the cheers are for Packers moments Sept. 10, when Green Bay visits Soldier Field for the 2023 season opener. After all, Bears franchise owner Aaron Rodgers is no longer with Green Bay.

Regardless of the attendance, both fan bases have a quarterback story in common. Justin Fields and Jordan Love both had their moments at their respective events.

