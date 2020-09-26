Packers fill out 53-man roster by promoting pair from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers will have a full 53-man roster going into Sunday’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

The team promoted receiver Darrius Shepherd and tight end John Lovett from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, filling the two open spots on the 53 before Sunday.

Shepherd, who played in six games with the Packers last season, provides the roster with a fifth receiver and depth on special teams. He was picked over Reggie Begelton and Robert Foster, the two other receivers on the practice squad.

The Packers have Equanimeous St. Brown on IR and Davante Adams (hamstring) might not play Sunday.

Lovett was elevated from the practice squad and active for each of the first two weeks. Practice squad players are only allowed two elevations, so the Packers needed to sign Lovett – a versatile fullback/tight end type – to the active roster to play him again on Sunday. With rookie Josiah Deguara (ankle) listed as doubtful, Lovett could be active against the Saints.

The Packers created two open roster spots over the last week by placing St. Brown and guard Lane Taylor on IR.

The Packers are also bringing up defensive lineman Billy Winn from the practice squad for Week 3, adding necessary depth up front on defense with Kenny Clark (groin) listed as questionable.

