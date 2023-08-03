Packers to feature RBs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols during preseason games

The Green Bay Packers are set at the top of the depth chart at running back with veterans Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, so coach Matt LaFleur will use the three preseason games in August as a chance to showcase the competitors — namely Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and rookie Lew Nichols — behind the top two.

In fact, LaFleur said he plans to go with a “featured” running back for each of the three preseason games in an attempt to give each player a fair chance to get into the rhythm and flow of a game.

“We’ll have a featured back in each one of those games, maybe done by a half, but we haven’t gotten that far yet,” LaFleur said Thursday.

The Packers will play the Cincinnati Bengals (Aug. 11), New England Patriots (Aug. 19) and Seattle Seahawks (Aug. 26) this preseason. LaFleur’s team also has a joint practice with the Bengals and two practices with the Patriots.

In addition to Taylor, Goodson and Nichols, the Packers also have undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson competing for snaps at running back. LaFleur said it’s “tough” to get so many running backs the necessary reps, but preseason games provide the perfect evalulation opportunity.

The Packers want each player to carry the load in at least one game.

“They are all competing hard,” LaFleur said. “When you get into these preseason games, you’d like to feature a guy, to get them into a rhythm, feel what it’s like to be a starter in this league.”

Rotating series during games can make it difficult for a running back to get going, especially during the preseason.

“It’s hard to get into the flow of the game that way,” LaFleur said.

The battle is between Taylor, the versatile veteran; Goodson, the explosive weapon; and Nichols, the physical rookie.

The winner of the competition will be multi-dimensional as a player and provide value on special teams.

“A lot of it is going to come down to, what else do you have to offer?” LaFleur said. “Obviously there is a certain prerequisite in terms of your ability to run the football, but what are doing in pass protection, what are you doing on (special) teams, how are you catching the ball out of the backfield, all that plays into determining that third back. Usually, when you think about that third back, usually they bring some kind of value to (special) teams.”

