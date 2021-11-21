Packers fear torn ACL for Pro Bowl OL Elgton Jenkins

The fear is that #Packers stellar OL Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, source said. Would be a significant blow, but he’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

The injury-stricken Green Bay Packers will likely have to overcome another significant injury.

Starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins exited Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury, and, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the initial fear is that Jenkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

The Packers ruled out Jenkins, who will have an MRI of the injury to confirm the diagnosis.

A Pro Bowler at guard last season, Jenkins has started eight games at left tackle this season.

Jenkins went down while trying to block Vikings safety Harrison Smith in the third quarter. He immediately grabbed for his knee on the field and was eventually carted back to the locker room after an evaluation on the sideline.

The Packers replaced Jenkins with backup Yosh Nijman. The team is still waiting for Bakhtiari to complete his rehabilitation from last season’s torn ACL and return to the field.

More information will be provided at Packers Wire as it becomes available. Coach Matt LaFleur will speak to the media following Sunday’s contest.