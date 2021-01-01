Packers fear Pro Bowl LT David Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice on Thursday

With the Green Bay Packers on the verge of locking up the No. 1 seed and a bye in the NFC, they have likely lost one of their best players for the rest of the season.

Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered what the team believes is a season-ending torn ACL in practice on Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said. The team will likely run more tests to confirm the ACL tear, but the initial diagnosis on that injury is rarely wrong.

Losing a player of Bakhtiari’s ability is never good, but it’s especially cruel to have it happen in a practice.

The Packers can lock up the top seed in the NFC with a win on Sunday against a Chicago Bears team that can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. Beating the Bears will be tougher without Bakhtiari, and navigating the NFC playoffs without him will be a much bigger challenge.

Bakhtiari has played eight seasons for the Packers and was an All-Pro in 2018. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari allowed just one sack on 420 pass attempts this season.