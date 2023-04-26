Packers say farewell to QB Aaron Rodgers

Team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur all released comments following the Green Bay Packers’ trade of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets on Wednesday.

The deal ends an 18-year relationship between player and team.

Murphy said Rodgers had “an incredible career with the Packers” that featured a Super Bowl title and making the quarterback position “look easy.”

Rodgers, a 2005 first-round pick, started 15 seasons and played in 230 games for the Packers.

“We wish Aaron well in New York and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12, celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade,” Murphy said.

Gutekunst said the team is “eternally grateful” for the 18 years Rodgers gave the Packers, and he pointed to his “competitive greatness, leadership and toughness” as defining traits of one of the best players of all time.

“The daily expectations he placed on himself and his teammates were instrumental in all that we accomplished during a special era of Packers football,” Gutekunst said. “We wish Aaron nothing but success and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay in the future and celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time MVP, led the Packers to the playoffs 11 times, including three times with LaFleur.

LaFleur said Rodgers made him a “better coach” and was a standout representative of “what it means to be a Green Bay Packer.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” said LaFleur. “I will always be grateful for our time together, both on and off the field. The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire