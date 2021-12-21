Packers fans Viewer’s Guide to Bowl Season 3.0

It’s bowl season for college football and throughout the bowl season, I’ll be bringing Green Bay Packers’ fans a viewer’s guide for each bowl game. Today, we will take a look at the slate of games on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Dec. 21: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs Wyoming 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Muma is everywhere for the Wyoming Cowboys. To say he has a nose for the football is an understatement. He’s quick to read and react and beats offensive lineman to the spot to make the play.

“He has a lot of strengths,” Josh Criswell, the Wyoming beat writer for Wyoming Tribune Eagle said. “But I’d have to say his greatest strength on the football field is his instincts and knowledge of the game. He just always seems to be around the play, something evidenced this year by his 10 double-digit tackle games and three interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns.”

Muma enters the bowl game with 129 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

Elvis Hines, CB, Kent State

Hines is a sticky man-to-man cornerback. The Kent State cornerback has plenty of experience as a four-year starter. The 5-10 cornerback has outside-inside versatility and also has the ability to play safety.

In 13 games this season, Hines has recorded 61 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 10 pass deflections, including a two-interception game against Texas A&M.

Dec. 21: Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs San Diego State 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Rashad Wisdom, S, UTSA

Wisdom is a three-year starter for UTSA. His game reminds me of Las Vegas Raider safety Johnathan Abram. Like Abram, Wisdom plays with reckless abandon. He comes downhill like he was shot out of cannon.

In 2020, Wisdom recorded 95 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions. Through 13 games this season, the hard-hitting safety has recorded 86 tackles, three tackles for loss, and six pass deflections.

Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State

Thomas is another versatile edge defender that can be utilized up and down the defensive front. The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year recorded 68 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas led the FBS with 72 pressures.

Thomas has strong, heavy hands that stun offensive linemen. His motor is always running and shows good lateral quickness to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage.

Dec. 22: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs Missouri 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Nolan Cockrill, DL, Army

Cockrill is a force along the interior of the line for the Army defensive front. This season he has 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Cockrill is quick off the snap to shoot gaps. He has strong, heavy hands and is strong at the point of attack. The Army defensive lineman plays with a relentless motor from snap to snap.

Keke Chism, WR, Missouri

The Angelo State transfer has 36 receptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games this season. During his first season at Missouri, Chism recorded 35 receptions for 458 yards and one touchdown.

At 6-5, Chism is the type of big-bodied wide receiver that does a great job of catching passes in traffic. He has a huge catch radius and does a great job of climbing the ladder and playing above the rim.

With his size and ability to make contested catches, Chism has the tools to possibly carve out a role on an NFL team.