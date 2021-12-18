Packers fans Viewer’s Guide to Bowl Season 2.0

It’s bowl season for college football and throughout the bowl season, I’ll be bringing Green Bay Packers’ fans a viewer’s guide for each bowl game. Today, we will take a look at the slate of games on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Boco Raton Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Steven Jones Jr, DB, Appalachian State

The Packers selected Jones’ teammate, Shemar Jean-Charles, in the 2021 NFL draft. Brian Gutekunst could dip his toes back into the App State defensive back pool in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jones is a versatile defensive back that can play in the slot, on the boundary or he can slide back and play the safety position.

The former two-star recruit has been a special teams standout for App State. Jones blocked two punts during the 2018 season and returned kicks during the 2020 season.

“He’s returned punts occasionally,” said Ethan Joyce, a reporter for the Winston-Salem Journal. “But usually that’s due to injury fill-in situations. I’ll tell you right now, though, he’s incredibly valuable crashing toward the punter. I’ve seen him block or nearly block his share during my time on the beat. He’s ruthless with whatever he’s doing on the field, and he’s a guy I’d always want on a football team I was coaching.”

This season Jones has shown his knack for making big plays. Jones has recorded five interceptions, including three pick-sixes.

To go along with those turnovers, Jones has recorded three tackles for loss and eight pass deflections.

“It’s fearlessness,” Joyce said. “He’s good at a lot of things, but he has elite confidence that just cannot be taught. The guy off the field can be quiet, and the guy on the field is absolutely relentless in the way he plays. He finally got a chance to step forward into a starting role this year, and he’s clearly thrived. It’s tough to be a defensive back at App State, mainly because you have to wait so long for your turn on the outside. He’s gone from special teamer to nickelback to a lockdown guy who can create points.”

DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky

Malone is an explosive edge rusher that has been a terror off the edge for the Hilltoppers. That explosive first step is a big reason why Malone is why he was listed on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freak’s list.

“He’s been pretty explosive off the edge,” Jared Rosdeutscher, the editor for The Towel Rack, said. “It usually doesn’t take him too long to find the backfield whether it’s a pass or run and he’s quite disruptive once he’s there. Even though this season hasn’t been his strongest stat-wise he’s still been a factor opposing offenses have to take very seriously.”

The Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 88 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks this season. For his career, Malone has 343 tackles, 58 tackles for loss, and 31.5 sacks.

“I’ve always been amazed by his ability to get in the backfield as fast as he does,” Rosdeutscher said. “He’s able to blow by blockers and frustrate the offense, even if he doesn’t get a TFL or a sack.”

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Praise Amaewhule, Edge, UTEP

The UTEP edge rusher uses a quick first step to beat the man across from him. He’s a slippery edge rusher that plays with relentless energy.

This season, Amaewhule has recorded 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 tackles for loss, and six pass deflections. Through three seasons, the UTEP pass rusher has recorded 24.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

Alex Akingbulu, OT, Fresno State

The UCLA transfer has spent two years starting at left tackle for Fresno State and is coming off an all-conference season.

Akingbulu looks like he was sent from central casting. He stands at 6-6 and is a mountain of a man. He has the ideal length and athleticism that teams are looking for and has a high football IQ.

Independence Bowl: BYU vs. UAB 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Full disclosure, this spot was meant for Clark Barrington. The BYU offensive lineman is a nasty run blocker that recently announced that he would be going back to school.

So, we are pivoting and going with the top BYU prospect that will likely put on a show. The BYU running back has rushed for 1,409 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

The Packers don’t have much of a need for a running back with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but they could be looking to add a running back on day three of the draft to compete with Kylin Hill for the third running back spot.

Alex Wright, Edge, UAB

The UAB edge rusher has recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks this season. Wright is a long, towering figure at 6-7 and 270 pounds. Wright gets upfield quickly with a quick first step and chews up grass quickly due to his long strides.

“He has a great motor and does not slack off in practice,” Evan Dudley, the UAB beat writer for AL.com, said. “He plays with great leverage and quick hands off the snap.”

With his length, size, and pass-rushing chops, Wright has an enticing skillset. The UAB edge rusher is a terror off the edge as a pass rusher but also sets a strong edge against the run.

“He’s solid against the run,” Dudley said. “There is not a lot of running to his side of the line but can keep opposing running backs from gaining the edge.”

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thomas Odukoya, TE, Eastern Michigan

Odukoya won’t wow the box score scouters. The Eastern Michigan tight end has 12 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Don’t let those numbers fool you, Odukoya is a dog. He’s going to make a lot of jaws drop when they turn on the film of him as a blocker.

With his size (6-6), soft hands, and his willingness to do the dirty work, Odukoya is going to be a pound the table prospect for teams looking for tight end help on day three of the draft.

Storey Jackson, LB, Liberty

The Prairie View A&M transfer led Liberty in tackles (93), tackles for loss (12), and sacks (6.5). Jackson also recorded one interception and four pass deflections.

Jackson covers a lot of ground in a short time, showing off that sideline-to-sideline quickness. He has the chops to hold up in pass coverage and has all the tools to be a three-down backer at the next level.

LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State

With his size (5-8), Thompkins may not even be on Green Bay’s radar. If that’s the case it would be a huge mistake on the part of Brian Gutekunst and his staff.

Thompkins is an electric playmaker that’s as sure-handed as they come. This season Thompkins has reeled in 96 receptions for 1,589 yards and nine touchdowns.

Thompkins also has experience as a return man. This past season he averaged nearly 24 yards per kick return and has one career punt return touchdown.

Nous Keobounnam, G, Oregon State

Keobounnam is a versatile interior offensive lineman that can play either guard or center. The former walk-on enters the game with 28 career starts under his belt.

Keobounnam plays with a lot of tenacity, and that tenacity is evident as a run-blocker. The former walk-on has quick feet and a high football IQ.

New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs. Louisiana 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alex Mollette, IOL, Marshall

A five-year starter, Mollette has experience playing guard and center. He’s a brick wall in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, Mollette hasn’t given up a sack over the past two seasons.

Mollette has quick feet and easily climbs to the second level as a run-blocker. He has a high football IQ and displays NFL-ready intelligence.

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

The athletic Louisiana offensive lineman won’t play in the bowl game due to injury. But, fans need to know about the offensive tackle that could be the future starting right tackle for the Packers.

Mitchell plays light on his feet and stonewalls edge rushers. He shows good quickness and is a solid run blocker.

From Dane Brugler of The Athletic: “He is an athletic mover for his size and has shown noticeable improvement with his hand exchange from previous seasons. In addition, Mitchell has yet to commit a penalty or miss an offensive snap this season. He will be competing for NFL starting reps in six months.”

