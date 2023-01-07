Packers fans to see mild weather for Sunday night's game against the Lions at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY – Football fans can expect mild weather at Lambeau Field Sunday evening.

According to the forecast from the U.S. National Weather Service in Green Bay, Sunday’s highs during the day will be in the lower 30s with winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour. By Sunday night's game, the forecast says it should be mostly clear with lows around 20 and winds around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Roy Uckberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay, said the wind chill should be in the upper teens during the game. While the temperatures will be a few degrees above usual for January, Uckberg said fans at Lambeau should plan to dress warmly, as it will still be cold.

The drive to and from the game should be dry, as well, with no precipitation in the forecast, Uckberg said. The National Weather Service predicts dry conditions continuing through the weekend with temperatures running above normal into next week.

The Green Bay Packers play against the Detroit Lions starting at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

