Packers fans rank as third-most superstitious in major pro sports

Green Bay Packers fans aren’t a little stitious, they are superstitous.

The Packers fanbase ranked as the third-most superstitious in the major professional sports and the second-most superstitious among NFL fanbases in a recent survery conducted by Casino.org.

The Dallas Cowboys were the most superstitious fanbase in all sports. The Los Angeles Lakers came in second, followed by the Packers. Overall, NFL fans were the most superstitious fans in pro sports.

The most common superstitions? Wearing a certain color or piece of clothing or watching the game in a specific place.

The survey even links back to a 2017 Green Bay Press-Gazette story about a young Packers fan who won’t take off a ankle braclet until the team wins a Super Bowl again.

A personal anecdote: My own mother believed her presence while watching Packers games affected the team’s performance. If the Packers made a mistake while she was watching, she would blame it on herself and leave the room. If that’s not superstition, nothing is.

In reality, if you don’t think your personal actions affect your team on gameday, are you even a fan? Nothing mixes quite like superstition and fandom.

What’s your Packers-related superstition?

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire