Packers fans pile on Jadeveon Clowney after his personal foul penalty

A week after helmet to helmet contact that knocked Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of a playoff game, Jadeveon Clowney has grown the ire of Packers fans.

A personal foul penalty was called on Clowney for his tackle on Green Bay's Jace Sternberger.

NBC Sports Northwest Seahawks Insider Joe Fann explains the penalty as it was called.

People on social media immediately pounced on the opportunity to pile on and suggest Clowney was a dirty player. 

Ok, that last one was pretty great. 

The Seahawks currently trail the Packers 21-3 at halftime. 

