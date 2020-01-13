A week after helmet to helmet contact that knocked Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of a playoff game, Jadeveon Clowney has grown the ire of Packers fans.

Jadeveon Clowney is flagged for grabbing the opening of the helmet...but did he? #SEAvsGB pic.twitter.com/JNXcmFHCWC — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 13, 2020

A personal foul penalty was called on Clowney for his tackle on Green Bay's Jace Sternberger.

NBC Sports Northwest Seahawks Insider Joe Fann explains the penalty as it was called.

Flag for "grabbing the helmet opening" against Clowney. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 13, 2020

People on social media immediately pounced on the opportunity to pile on and suggest Clowney was a dirty player.

Screw him... dirty ass player. Refs been crushing the packers all game either way — Brad (@Hortonbc) January 13, 2020

everyone: "hey clowney can you stop making dirty plays?"



clowney: pic.twitter.com/g9RfgX8h8A



— 🦌 (@SnellSZN) January 13, 2020

clowney tried to decapitate someone else? color me shocked. — ً (@ElevateWentz) January 13, 2020

Eagles and Packers fans hating Clowney together 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1WnvtFyTwv — Alex🧀 (@LizotteeAL) January 13, 2020

Clowney when he sees a qb pic.twitter.com/Tqt2aklBTz — yvngtrae 👑💘 (@arkesh_ray) January 13, 2020

Ok, that last one was pretty great.

The Seahawks currently trail the Packers 21-3 at halftime.

Packers fans pile on Jadeveon Clowney after his personal foul penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest