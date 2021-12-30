Packers fans and experts give advice to stay safe with temps dropping at Lambeau Field, NE Wisconsin
"The Frozen Tundra" of Lambeau Field will be back this weekend, and fans with plenty of experience say it's time to bundle up.
"The Frozen Tundra" of Lambeau Field will be back this weekend, and fans with plenty of experience say it's time to bundle up.
After 60-plus years in hockey, Nashville Predators broadcaster Terry Crisp looks back at career, ahead to retirement
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers head north to face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2. Here's how to watch.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a late short-handed goal in his return from an 18-day absence to put the Washington Capitals ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Kuznetsov converted on a crafty wrist shot from a tight angle to help the Capitals beat the Predators for the first time in nine games, a streak dating to 2017. It was his 10th goal of the season and his first since he was reactivated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier Wednesday.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been named the title sponsor for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Chicagoland area tournament hosted by the Western Golf Association. The NV5 Invitational will be played at The Glen Club in Glenview, IL from May 26-29, 2022 and will include a full field of 156 players competing for
After putting together records of 13-3 and 13-3 in each of his first two years as an NFL head coach, Packers coach Matt LaFleur barely got any traction in the coach of the year conversation. This year, with a record of 12-3 and with two games to play, LaFleur has become the betting favorite to [more]
Bucks' second-year wing Jordan Nwora: “Success for me is – we’ll see when everybody’s back and if I’m playing.”
Everything you need to know from the Packers' first injury report of Week 17.
Miami's offensive strategy is not sustainable in his mind.
Super Senior Brad Davison is flourishing in his new role for the badgers this season.
Steven Crowl had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Wisconsin struggled to put away Illinois State, winning 89-85 on Wednesday night in its first game after a two-week break because of COVID-19. Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer, had 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Brad Davison was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting.
A 25-year-old Appleton woman and a 30-year-old Iowa man matched on Hinge one day before meeting for their first date at Lambeau Field on Christmas.
The Packers are activating CB Jaire Alexander to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, keeping open the possibility he'll play again this season.
Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.
The Bills have kept the bulk of their coaching staff together for four years, but that could change this season.
Wisconsin's All-Big Ten defensive lineman joins the team in Las Vegas
Brock Caufield scored the winner in overtime top put UW in the title game of the inaugural Fiserv Forum hockey tournament vs. No. 16 Providence.
Thousands are expected to brave the cold on New Year's Day for a Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Some of the top prospects in college basketball are in Raleigh this week.
All eyes are on Music City as it prepares to host CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash celebration.
The good news was that no one at Bearcat Express was hurt during Wednesday's possible tornado, but owners will head into the new year in need of a new roof.