Packers fans should go cast a Pro Bowl vote for these players

Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl is officially open, allowing fans from across the NFL to start casting votes for their favorite players. Votes from fans make up one-third of the voting process, with players and coaches serving as the other two voting subcategories. Fans have until Dec. 16 to cast votes, and players and coaches will vote on Dec. 17.

In total, 88 players will be voted in. The Packers, now at 8-2 and in possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, should send another strong group of players to the NFL’s all-star game, which will be held in Las Vegas this year.

Which players should Packers fans help vote into the Pro Bowl?

Start with these worthy candidates:

Offense

WR Davante Adams: Despite missing a game, Adams still ranks third in the NFL in catches (65) and receiving yards (864). Barring injury, he’s almost guaranteed to go to his fifth straight Pro Bowl.

OL Elgton Jenkins: A Pro Bowler at guard last year, Jenkins has been one of the NFL’s best left tackles while playing in place of All-Pro David Bakhtiari to start this season. He’s the most versatile and arguably the most valuable lineman in football.

RB Aaron Jones: He’s going to miss a few games, but keep this in mind: Jones is second among NFC running backs in yards from scrimmage (839) and tied for third in total touchdowns (7) this season.

Defense

LB De’Vondre Campbell: He’s been a revelation in the middle of Joe Barry’s defense. Campbell leads the team in tackles (88), defensive stops (30) and interceptions (two), and he’s the highest-graded inside linebacker in the NFL at Pro Football Focus.

OLB Rashan Gary: Don’t be fooled by his low-ish number of sacks (5.5). Gary leads all NFC edge rushers in total number of pressures this season (46)

DL Kenny Clark: He is second only to Aaron Donald in total pressures among NFC interior defenders.

S Adrian Amos: Among NFC safeties, Amos is tied for first in total number of interceptions and pass breakups with six.

Special teams

P Corey Bojorquez: He ranks second in the NFL in net punting average at 44.3, which would set a new team record, and his 82-yard punt remains the longest in the league this season.

