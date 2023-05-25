Packers fans around the world excited about NFL draft in Green Bay

GREEN BAY – Packers fans from around the world plan on attending the 2025 National Football League draft in Green Bay, their favorite NFL city with their favorite NFL stadium.

"I love the NFL draft." said Jeff Albrecht of Silver Lake. "I had attended drafts back when they were held ... in New York City and subscribe to draft publications to this day. A close friend of mine who lives very close to Lambeau Field and I talked just today about how excited we are. We will definitely be in attendance."

The NFL awarded the draft, the league's largest off-field event, to Green Bay, the league's smallest community, and the Packers on May 22 during the spring owners' meeting in Minneapolis. The Packers started inquiring about the draft in 2016 and through persistent pursuit were finally able to secure it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Albrecht and Peter Jones, a Packers fan who lives near London, England, reside worlds apart, but they are both what Jones calls draftniks.

The 2023 NFL Draft stage is set up outside Kansas City's Union Station with the downtown skyline in the background. The draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday night and continues through Saturday.

"I certainly will be coming over," Jones said. "I don't imagine that there will be a huge number that come from the UK. I think many would like to, but it costs money. But I do think that there will be some who make the trip, who are also amateur draftnik like me."

Jones might have more of his countrymen around than he expects. The UK & Irish Packers Group, which every year sponsors a trip to a Packers game, plans a draft excursion as well.

Advertisement

"With the draft being such a spectacle now and with our love of Green Bay, we will look to take a trip over when it is on," said group founder Stephen O'Brien. "It just shows the hard work Mark Murphy and team have put into the bid. I don’t think it can be understated. The way Bob Harlan is viewed in terms of bringing financial viability to the smallest market in sports, Murphy has built on that with the Titletown District and developments. Now the draft? A master stroke by the Packers."

Nancy Selinsky of Green Bay dances to the sounds of the Tundra Line prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Nancy Selinsky of Ashwaubenon lives closer than all of them, and she'll be there too.

"When I heard we were getting the draft, I was very happily stunned," Selinsky said. "After watching the last draft in Kansas City with those mobs of people, I thought there was no way we’d get it. I’m looking forward to seeing how we pull it off, as I know we will. I don’t usually have anything two years in advance on my calendar, but I know what I’ll be doing the last weekend of April 2025. I don’t want to miss a minute."

Advertisement

In recent years, the draft was held during the last week of April. The NFL is considering three options for the 2025 draft, including the first week of May.

More: Dougherty: The NFL has a big reason for awarding the 2025 draft to quaint, little Green Bay

Local leaders say hosting the draft will amount to a two-year informercial on Green Bay's attributes. Kyle Cousineau thinks that's a great benefit.

"As someone who is proud to be born and raised in Green Bay, I'm elated that Green Bay and northeastern Wisconsin will be on display for the entire world to see," Cousineau said.

"This is going to be great for the Packers organization and our area, in my opinion. We think of Lambeau Field as the crown jewel of the NFL, right? Now we can really, truly show it off. And you can't tell me there will be curious other team executives that are here for the better part of a week that will look at the Titletown development and think 'Hey ... why can't we do that too?'"

Advertisement

Michelle Schoenleber of Allouez sees that opportunity, as well.

"It's a more unique opportunity than, say, even a postseason game, so I also wonder if it might create opportunities for Green Bay and our community members to show off a little and revel in a bit of pride," she said. "We are a great place, and this is yet another way we can spread the word about how great we are to others who might otherwise just think of us as some small town with a football team."

Of course, not everyone is a football fan. Schoenleber said they've been around the Packers long enough to go with it.

"There will always be some community members who are less into football and who will focus on the hassles that the draft will bring. But it's also the case that those individuals have probably been here long enough to just roll their eyes, complain to those around them who share their perspective, and tolerate the event until it's over," she said.

Advertisement

More: What to know about tickets for the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. Is there a cost?

More: Green Bay will host 2025 draft, but NFL will be in charge

"There are people who live in Green Bay who are indifferent to NFL football, however, to those of us who are big fans, this is a very cool thing," said Russell Beckman of Green Bay. "There will be so much to look forward to with this event. It will enrich both the lives and pocket books of many in our community."

Jeff Lanier of Allouez, who was skeptical the draft would be assigned to Green Bay, is one of those looking forward to the financial benefits of hosting the draft.

Advertisement

"Even when Mark Murphy kept sounding more confident each time he talked about it, I was a doubter. Now, of course, I'm excited," Lanier said.

St. Mark's Lutheran Church, which owns a church and school on Oneida Street, and, significantly, a parking lot three blocks north of Lambeau Field, expects the draft to be a fundraising opportunity.

"We won't be having school on the draft days and will look at opportunities to raise funds for our ministries," Lanier said. "We park cars during Packers games, but this will be much bigger."

Michael Klink of Winnipeg, Canada, won't be coming to Green Bay, but he's glad the draft will be here.

Advertisement

"I’ve been to one game, and went to training camp, and that, to me, is what the Packers is about," he said. "The draft is for the league, and it doesn’t have that kind of excitement for me to spend money on. I do think that those who do love the draft would go, but that would be the die-hard fans."

The NFL hasn't decided where to locate the main stage, but Klink would like to see it in Lambeau Field, which is the Packers' preference as well.

"I have to think that it would be in Lambeau, with drafted players coming out of the south end zone tunnel. No way it would be from the Packers tunnel, that would be sacrilegious," he said, tongue somewhat in cheek.

Michael's cousin, Josh Klink of Calgary, agrees with the line the Packers have taken for why the draft is a good fit in Green Bay.

Advertisement

"The NFL tends to enjoy celebrating their history, which Green Bay is a big part of," he said. "Personally, I wouldn't be tempted to attend because I'm not a big fan of the draft in general; I think it's mostly a lot of hype. I would expect the draft in Green Bay to be more of a football pilgrimage for the truly devout."

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Packers fans around the world excited about NFL draft in Green Bay