Packers fans among most intelligent; Bears fans not so much, according to online betting site

GREEN BAY – Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones might want to check his sources. Jones said this week of Packers fans, "Half of them don’t even know football."

He said some other things, all of them disparaging and no doubt related to the Bears' pitiful 0-8 record against the Packers since Matt LaFleur came to Green Bay as head coach, but as to the fan intelligence factor, online betting site gambling.com has a different take.

The social media analysis tool Hypeauditor was used to rank the education level of the social media followers for every team in the NFL, based on the findings of “How Much Does Education Improve Intelligence? A Meta-Analysis,” by Stuart Ritchie and Elliott Tucker-Drob.

More: 'Sh--ty' Packers fans are 'obnoxious' and 'half of them don't know football,' Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones claims

Buffalo Bills fans were found to be the smartest in the NFL, their notorious tailgating hijinks aside, while Packers fans ranked fifth, just ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bears fans, on the other hand, were 29th. And, this will appeal to Packers fans even more, New York Jets fans, the new proud followers of one Aaron Rodgers, ranked 30th, and Minnesota Vikings fans ranked 31st. New York Giants fans were dead last.

Now, overall intelligence is not the same as football intelligence, but it's not a stretch to think that one would follow the other. The point is, based on this admittedly loose survey, Packers fans are smarter to start with. At least those that are on social media.

As to Jones' comments, which included calling Packers fan obnoxious and wishing Aaron Rodgers had stayed in Green Bay one more year so the Bears could beat him, fans can draw their own conclusions. Rodgers and the Packers were 24-5 against Chicago during his years as starting quarterback.

Jones seemed especially annoyed that Packers fans seemingly harassed Bears players before the game even started. He clearly has not caught up to the substance of the Packers-Bears rivalry.

"Just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don't even matter. Like, we're not even running a play, and you guys are talking about, 'Oo oh yeah, go Green (Bay).' Like, what are you even talking about? The game hasn't started yet. Like, what are we talking about? Half of them don't even know football," he said.

Perhaps Jones should be given some forbearance. He joined the Bears last year after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, where enthusiastic fans were an anomaly. He was on the Chargers' roster in 2019, when Packers fans outnumbered Chargers fans at a game in Los Angeles. The Chargers won that game, but still, all that green and gold probably rankled.

The Bears don't return to Lambeau Field until January 2024, the final game of the coming season, but it's a fair bet Jones' comments will be remembered and the Go Pack Goes louder than ever.

