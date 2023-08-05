Packers Family Night 2023: How to watch annual practice at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers will hold their annual “Family Night” practice inside Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. The event marks the eighth practice of training camp and will usher in the start of more competitive schedule featuring a joint practice and the opening preseason game next week in Cincinnati.

This is the 22nd annual practice at Lambeau Field. Bellin Health is the primary sponsor in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Family Night:

What to know

When: Saturday, Aug. 5

Time: Practice begins at 7:30

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

The Packers are asking all attendees to wear the color white inside Lambeau Field for a “White Out.”

All available tickets, over 73,000, have been distributed and are not for resale. Parking is available for $5.

How to watch

The Packers do not offer an official stream of the event. However, the practice will be televised throughout the Packers TV Network.

The practice is available on the following channels in market:

WGBA-TV in Green Bay

WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee

WAOW-TV in Wausau

WKOW-TV in Madison

WXOW-TV in La Crosse

WQOW-TV in Eau Claire

KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior

WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette

KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa

KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska

KDLT in Sioux Falls, SD

Events schedule

The Lambeau Field Atrium opens at 1:30 for ticketed guests, while the parking lot opens at 3:30 p.m. Activities begin in the stadium at 5:30, including a youth football scrimmage at 6:00 and a dance performance at 6:25. Matt LaFleur’s team will warm up on field at 7:00. Practice begins at 7:30 and is expected to go until 9:20. At 9:30, the fireworks and laser show will begin, weather permitting.

What to watch

Here’s what to watch during the practice, via Paul Bretl of Packers Wire:

